AIADMK petitions Governor over deterioration of law and order in TN

Chennai :

The Opposition AIADMK on Friday met Governor RN Ravi and submitted a petition alleging deterioration of law and order in the state.





A delegation comprising former ministers D Jayakumar and CVe Shanmugham met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and said that the crime against women and children had surged in the state and stated that the DMK members were interfering in the state’s administrative matters. The delegation also claimed that the sale of drugs and banned lotteries were going unchecked across the state.





The AIADMK also charged that the state vigilance department was being misused by ruling party machinery. Former MLAs, IS Inbadurai, PH Manoj Pandian, RM Babu Murugavel and N Thalavai Sundaram, were also present during the meeting.





It may be noted that two months ago Tamil Nadu’s Leader of Opposition and AIADMK joint coordinator, Edappadi K Palaniswami also submitted a petition alleging malpractices in the recently-concluded local body elections in nine districts.