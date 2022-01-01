TTV raps DMK stand on projects

Thiruchirapalli :

Chief Minister MK Stalin, who opposed several programmes when he was the Leader of Opposition, has now started supporting them after forming the government, charged AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran in Thanjavur on Friday.





Speaking to reporters Dhinakaran said, while the Health Minister has been informing about the high risk of pandemic situation, the Chief Minister who is supposed to give advice to control the disease has been taking part in public meetings in Thanjavur and Tiruchy where there was a large gathering of people. “We urge the government not to give space for politics but to initiate steps to save the lives of the people,” he said.





“The DMK opposed sand smuggling, loan waiver, methane and hydrocarban projects but, now they support them and this shows both the AIADMK and DMK are the same,” Dhinakaran said. He pointed out that the people from Delta region voted DMK to power, fearing several anti-people projects, but the people have lost faith as the CM followed what Edappadi K Palaniswami did, he said





Dhinakaran also said that at present, the DMK lost credibility among the people. “Their preaching about social justice and minority welfare are mere a humbug,” he added.