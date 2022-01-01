Pudukai boy injured in CISF firing still critical, bullet removed

Thiruchirapalli :

The condition of 11-year-old K Pugalendhi is still said to be critical even after removing the bullet from his cerebrum and doctors are constantly monitoring his situation, said sources here on Friday.





Pugalendhi, son of Kalaiselvan-Palaniammal couple from Kothamangalathupatti near Narthamalai in Pudukkottai district was on a half yearly holiday and was staying at his grandfather Muthu’s house for the past few days when the CISF personnel on a shooting training programme at Pasumalaipatti Range in Tiruchy which is one kilometer away from the house of Muthu accidentally hit the boy on his head on Thursday.





After the firing mishap , Keeranur police registered a case against the CISF personnel under IPC sections 286 (negligence in handling explosive substance) and 338 (causing grievous injuries). Meanwhile an inquiry by RDO was also ordered.





The condition of the boy is still critical as per Thanjavur Medical College Hospital sources. Sources said, the bullet was removed from his cerebrum by a team of doctors in a relay surgery for four hours. However, the boy is still unconscious and doctors have been continuously monitoring him.





In the meantime, a highly placed source said that there was a team of Tamil Nadu policemen too who were also taking training along with the CISF. They would also be included in the FIR, said the source.