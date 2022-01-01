Farmers slam Tangedco for fixing meters on free connections

Chennai :

They sought Chief Minister MK Stalin’s intervention to allay the fears of the farmers by stopping the installation of energy meters.





“Fixing of meters on the agricultural service connection has again begun. When the AIADMK government started fixing meters for the agricultural connection, it was stopped due to strong opposition from the farmers. Then, DMK also issued a statement opposing it. Farmers fear that fixing of meters will lead to the scrapping of the free power scheme in the future,” TNVS general secretary P Shanmugham said.





He said that Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji’s statement has only confirmed the fixation of meters. “Minister’s assertion that free power supply to farmers would continue even if the meters are fixed for agricultural connections is totally unacceptable. Already, the Centre has brought the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 which seeks to do away with free and subsidised power supply. In this situation, the fixing meters only reaffirms such a move. If the government have no intention to charge farmers, why it should spend crore of rupees on it?” he asked.