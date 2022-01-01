Stalin inaugurates health centres for devotees at 7 famous temples

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday inaugurated health centres, through video conferencing, in seven famous temples attached to the HR&CE Department.





The health centres will have oxygen cylinders for providing basic and first aid treatment, blood pressure monitoring equipment, beds, life-saving drugs and all other basic facilities. The health centres will help in providing emergency treatment to all the devotees visiting the temples.





Each health centre will have two doctors, two nurses and two multipurpose medical technicians. Earlier, HR&CE Minister P K Sekarbabu, in the state Assembly announced that medical centres will be setup in 10 top famous temples in the state and in the first phase medical centres had been established in 7 temples.





Estimating that Rs 30 lakh will be required for a health centre per year, the state has allotted Rs 3 crore for the medical centres for the current year.





The medical centres were established in Tiruchendur Murugan Temple, Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar Temple, Melmalayanur Angala Parameswari Temple, Sholingur Sri Lakhsmi Narasimhmar Temple, Marudhamalai Murugan Temple, Tiruthani Murugan Temple and in Palani Murugan Temple.