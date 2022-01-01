Several dists to get rain for 24 hrs more, fishermen asked to keep off sea till Jan 4

Chennai :

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted heavy rains for several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, for the next 24 hours due to the atmospheric overlay circulation along the coast.





“Due to an atmospheric circulation overlay up to 5.8 km altitude along the coast of Tamil Nadu, several districts of Tamil Nadu—Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and delta districts—are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains with thunderstorm for the next 24 hours. Coastal districts and a few places over south Tamil Nadu are expected to get moderate rains for the next two days,” said N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC.





Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea till January 4 (Tuesday) due to strong winds blowing at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph over the Kanniyakumari coast.





Chennai-Ennore Port received the highest rainfall in the city on Friday at 42 mm, followed by 38 mm at Nungambakkam, 18 mm at Meenambakkam, 16.5 mm at MRC Nagar, 13 mm at Anna University, 11.5 mm at YMCA Nandanam, 6.8 mm at Pallikaranai, 38 mm at Thanjavur, 29.5 mm at Cuddalore, 67 mm at Vellore and 43 mm at Tiruvallur.





Meanwhile, the State recorded the highest amount of rainfall in 2021 at 1,379 mm against the normal 938 mm.





As far as Chennai is concerned, the 2015 northeast monsoon brought the highest rainfall (1,609 mm) against its normal rainfall of 789 mm. In 2021m the normal rainfall from October 1 till December 31 is 784 mm but the city got 1,360 mm.





During this year’s northeast monsoon, Tamil Nadu recorded 711.6 mm rainfall against the normal of 448 mm, while Puducherry received 1491.4 mm against the normal of 882 mm. The highest seasonal average district rainfall of 1360.4 mm was recorded in Chennai district and the lowest of 442 mm was recorded in Krishnagiri.