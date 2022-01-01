TN plans entrepreneurship training for final yr students

Chennai :

In a first, the Tamil Nadu government will set up five high-tech training centres for final year students in technical institutions including engineering colleges, who want to become entrepreneurs.





The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), a wing of the Higher Education Department, will form an agreement with the State-owned Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII) to establish the coaching centres in five zones, which would be in major cities of the State.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that DOTE will identify the students who want to start their own business and would shortlist the candidates. “Though there are several private entrepreneurs’ training institutions in the State, many students, especially in government and government-aided technical colleges, cannot pay exorbitant fees and therefore, skills go unrecognised,” he said. Stating that the duration of the training programme will be decided shortly, the official said, “The proposed training programmes will enable those aspiring to start their own businesses finalise ideas, develop their business models and prepare a business plan.”





He said the training programme also includes imparting in-depth knowledge about digital transformation in practice, learning inbound marketing techniques that range from content creation to social promotion and garnering knowledge on the inbound approach to sales.





“After training, the bankers too appreciate the competency of the entrepreneurs,” he said, adding “This reduces the chances of rejection of loan proposals on the ground of viability.”





The official said those who are ready with their business plan will be guided through the process of applying for loans through government schemes or directly to banks. “Once they are ready with their financial arrangements and have obtained sanctions from banks, they will receive training in business launch,” he said, adding “the training programme will also be offered to alumni students.” He said that a huge margin of women entrepreneurs will also be trained.