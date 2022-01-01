Emerald lingam worth Rs 500 cr seized

Thiruchirapalli :

Acting on a tip-off, an Idol Wing special team recovered an emerald lingam, estimated to be worth a whopping Rs 500 crore, from a bank locker of a Thanjavur-based man.





The special team was formed after ADGP K Jayanth Murali received information that the precious artefact was kept at a house in Arulananda Nagar in Thanjavur. But as they could not find anything at the house during the search, the officials grilled NS Arun Bhaskar, the son of house owner AN Samiappan, a businessman.





Arun admitted that his father had the emerald lingam, which was kept in a bank locker. After finding it in the bank locker, the Idol Wing took it to gemologists who assessed it to be original and estimated to be worth Rs 500 crore.





“We will commence the next level of investigation after reconfirming its authenticity with other gemologists,” said ADGP Jayanth Murali.





As Samiappan could not present any document to prove ownership, the police have registered a case under Section 41 (1) D (possessing stolen property). Officials said they suspect that the lingam belonged to one of the temples owned by Dharmapuram Adheenam.





The ADGP added that the team would study the documents with temple custodians to find out which temple the emerald lingam belongs to.