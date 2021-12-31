TN Governor, CM extend New Year greetings

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and other leaders on Friday extended their New Year greetings to the people of the State.





In his greetings, the Governor wished the State and the people be filled with new hopes, higher happiness and greater prosperity. “May everyone be in good health and perfect harmony with each other. May our individual and collective resolve to take our motherland India to greater heights of glory be further reinforced.”





In his greetings, the Chief Minister pledged to continue to strive for the betterment of the people in the New Year with greater commitment particularly in the wake of the pandemic which posed numerous challenges over the last two years. “I want the people to prosper in all fields and benefit… Wish you a happy New Year,” Stalin said.





Stalin, who is also DMK president, appealed to partmen not to meet and greet him on New Year’s day in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases. ''Following the government restrictions and precautions on COVID-19 without fail will be the special New Year gift for me,'' he said.





AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami, PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T T V Dhinakaran were among those who greeted the people on the eve of New Year.