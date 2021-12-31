Tamil Nadu 2021: Looking back at a year full of ‘lives’ and lessons

Chennai :

It was not just another year. It was an epochal year to remember and reflect on for many reasons; many bad, some worse. From the deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic to ravaging floods, Tamil Nadu went through one of its most challenging year, one that not only had moments that prodded us to learn, adapt and be resilient, but also had some that warmed our hearts even if fleetingly.

Here are our top picks from the milestones that were significant in marking the annus horribilis that 2021 was:

As 2020 went by, there was hope in the air that daily cases of Covid were coming down and that Tamil Nadu had put the worst behind it in terms of battling the pandemic. But the one that awaited it was nothing short of an existential challenge when the Delta variant emerged and grew exponentially in a matter of weeks, taking the daily cases to 36,000 in May.





At one point, the wave threatened to swallow the State’s health infrastructure, which was overwhelmed by an acute shortage of hospital beds and medical oxygen. The ambulances that lined up for over two km outside government hospitals in Chennai presented an alarming image.









The authorities responded by imposing an intense lockdown, ramped up the supply of medical oxygen and availability of beds, and made it a priority to inoculate as many people as it could despite limited supply of vaccine in those initial days. It took around six months to bring down the active cases below 1,000, by which time the number of cases and deaths had taken their toll.

“Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin Ennum Naan…” :









After the passing away of J Jayalalithaa, the politics of cult had taken a backseat, as her successors, Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, who knew they were no match to her in terms of aura, instead adopted accessibility as their calling card to the public and adaptability for colleagues within the party and coalition. But that could not stop the DMK, led from front by MK Stalin, from coming to power. After winning a handsome vote share and garnering simple majority which the party managed for the first time since 1996, Stalin took over the State’s highest office on May 7.





From handling the still-raging pandemic, including the vaccine hesitancy, spiralling prices of fuel and essential commodities, managing the State’s finances that was tattered by the pandemic and lockdown, and floods, the nascent administration did not have a honeymoon period. To his credit, Stalin has managed to handle the challenges thus far, projecting the image of a leader who on top of the situation.

November rains :









Terming it the wettest November since 2015 would not explain the horror show that the northeast monsoon was this year. None escaped the battering – crops were inundated, habitations marooned, and life came to a standstill. A report that the State government submitted to the Centre pegged the loss at Rs 4,625.8 crore, which could be much higher if we add up the losses suffered by the citizens. Even before the city recovered fully came the shock on December 30 when city faced the wrath of a freak atmospheric.





The way the infrastructure crumbled during the downpour raised serious questions about the much-touted Smart City project, including the hundreds of crores in public money that went down the drain for setting up an expansive storm water drain network.

Chopper crash that killed CDS Rawat :









India's first Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 others were killed when the IAF Mi-17 helicopter crashed near Coonoor in Nilgiris with 14 persons on board. It had taken off from Sulur air base near Coimbatore and was on its way to Coonoor.









Just minutes away from landing, the chopper hit a tree, crashed, and caught fire near Nanjappa Chatiram village – as per eye witness accounts. Soon after the IAF removed its remnants, tourists turned up at the spot to take selfies.

7.5% quota for govt school students :









To address the situation where the representation of government school students in medical colleges in Tamil Nadu had reduced drastically, the AIADMK-led government had approved the proposal to grant 7.5 per cent internal reservation for government school students in medical admissions. When it assumed power, the Stalin-led government expanded it to 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students for other professional courses like engineering, agriculture, fisheries and law.

‘There is room for all to be who they are’ :









Hearing the plea filed by a lesbian couple who feared harassment from parents and police, Justice N Anand Venkatesh took a step further and chose to undergo counselling by experts and LGBTQIA+. He attended sessions with experts to understand the issues faced by the community and even about their emotional ordeal to gain clarity before he could deliberate on the plea. Later, in a path-breaking order, he initiated efforts to ensure dignity and justice for the LGBTQIA+ community. His personal journey of venturing into uncharted waters to educate himself about a section of the people who were derided and even vilified triggered a spark for a change at a societal level.

Here is to hoping that 2022 would bring fresh hope.