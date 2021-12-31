TN received 47 per cent excess rainfall in 2021, more showers expected

Chennai :

There has been a 47 per cent increase in rains when compared to 2015. Six years ago, the state received 1,214 mm of rainfall which was 37 per cent higher than the normal of 922 mm.





The Regional Meteorological Center also issued heavy rains warning for several districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai for the next 24 hours due to the atmospheric overlay circulation along the coast. Meanwhile, the state recorded the highest amount of rainfall in 2021 with 1,379 mm compared to 2015 which was 1,214 mm.





“Due to the atmospheric circulation overlay up to 5.8 km altitude along the coast of Tamil Nadu, several districts of Tamil Nadu – Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and delta districts to receive heavy to very heavy rains with thunderstorm activity for the next 24 hours. And coastal districts and a few places over South Tamil Nadu is expected to get moderate rains for the next two days,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai.





Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till January 4 (Tuesday) due to strong winds blowing at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph over the Kanyakumari coast.





During the last 24 hours, Chennai - DGP office received the highest amount of rainfall with 24 cm, followed by Avadi 23 cm, MRC Nagar 21 cm, Poonamalle, MGR Nagar, and Ambattur 20 cm each, Anna University, Tondiarpet, ACS College, and Chembarambakkam recorded 19 cm of rainfall each, Ayyanavaram and YMCA Nandanam with 18 cm each.





As far as Chennai is concerned, 2015 is the highest rainfall of Northeast monsoon it received 1,609 mm against its normal rainfall of 789 mm, whereas in 2021 the normal rainfall from October 1 till December 31 is 784 mm, and the city got 1,360 mm of rainfall.







