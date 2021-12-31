Like fence eating crops: OPS condemns TN govt for gathering people amid Covid spike

Chennai :

Former chief minister and AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam on Friday condemned the government for holding a function with a sea of people attending ut in Tiruchy and Thanjavur when Covid spread is increasing in Tamil Nadu.





He also said Stalin had violated his own order restrictions, which is nothing but "painful". Panneerselvam said that holding a government function in which people gathered despite the spike in cases and Chief Minister himself addressing it is like fence eating the crop.

He also pointed out the government contradicted its own statement by extending the Covid-19 restrictions till December 31 and gathering a large number of people at the same time.

He further added that on the pretext of distributing welfare measures, the government had held huge meetings with a large number of people in Thanjavur and Tiruchy and Stalin himself had addressed them.

Panneerselvam also urged the government to ban social/cultural/political and government functions for a few days to control the spread.



