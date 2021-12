Tamil Nadu temples to stay open till midnight on New Year's eve: Sekar Babu

Chennai :

The minister, in a statement on Thursday, said that people who are visiting these temples must ensure that they adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour including wearing masks, keeping social distance from each other and sanitising hands.

A decision to this effect was taken at the behest of Chief Minister M.K.Stalin who had directed that devotees who are used to visiting temples on New Year eve must be allowed to do so to pray and conduct poojas, he said.

Special poojas will be conducted as usual during New Year eve at Subramania Swamy temple in Tiruttani. Here special puja is performed to the steps that lead to the hilltop shrine.

He said that the government has taken a positive attitude to the demand of the devotees as it was a people's government and did not want to hurt the sentiments of people.