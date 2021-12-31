Omicron threat: Curfew in Tamil Nadu likely to extend, Stalin to hold meeting with officials

Chief Minister MK Stalin is likely to make an announcement on the extension of curfew in Tamil Nadu
Chennai:
As the restrictions in Tamil Nadu issued on December 15 ends today and with constant surge in Covid cases, Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to chair a meeting with health officials and revenue officials today.
The meeting is likely to be held at 10.30 am at the Chennai General Secretariat and an announcement is expected this evening after consulting with the health officials.
