Fri, Dec 31, 2021

Moderate rain likely in 15 districts of Tamil Nadu

Published: Dec 31,202108:50 AM by Online Desk

Apart from Chennai, 14 districts are likely to receive moderate rainfall today.

Representative image
Chennai:
The Chennai Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in Cuddalore, Villupuram and Mayiladuthurai districts today.

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram district government offices will be closed today on account of heavy rains. Holiday notice has been issued today these 4 district schools and colleges also.


Apart from Chennai, 14 districts including Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram are likely to receive moderate rainfall today. Of these, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagai, Pudukottai and Trichy districts will receive showers.

Similarly, districts including Tanjore, Thiruvarur, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram and Ariyalur will receive showers for 3 hours.

