Ariyalur electrician electrocuted while replacing streetlights

Thiruchirapalli :

G Ramesh (36), an electrician from Periya Theru near Senthurai in Ariyalur was involved in replacing the streetlights in Ponparappi village. He was electrocuted and fell on the electric lines and died. Soon, power supply was suspended and Ramesh’s body was brought down. His kin on information gathered at the main road in Ponparappi and blocked traffic demanding compensation. Senthurai police personnel held talks and upon assurance by the police, they dispersed. Subsequently, the body was rushed to Jayankondam GH. Further investigations are on.