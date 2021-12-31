Vellore jail officials seize 3 SIM cards from lifer returning from Chennai hosp

Vellore :

Nagendran (52) of Vyasarpadi, Chennai, was incarcerated in the Vellore jail for life some time ago. As he frequently suffered from illness, he was shifted to the Puzhal jail near Chennai to enable him to be treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. He was brought back to Vellore prison under armed escort in the early hours of Thursday as he had completed his treatment at Chennai. When jail officials frisked him at the entrance they found 3 SIM cards in his underwear which were seized. Officials complained to Bagayam police and registered a case.