Forest brigand Veerappan’s brother hospitalised in Salem

Slain forest brigand Veerappan’s elder brother Mathaiyan, 73, who is undergoing life imprisonment at Salem Central Prison was hospitalised on Wednesday after he complained of severe breathlessness.
Coimbatore:
He was first administered first aid in the prison hospital and then taken to Salem Government Hospital for treatment. He was suffering from age-related ailments. Meanwhile, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss urged the state to release Mathaiyan, lodged in prison for 34 years and now undergoing treatment after suffering a heart attack.
Conversations