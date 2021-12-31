Fri, Dec 31, 2021

Forest brigand Veerappan’s brother hospitalised in Salem

Published: Dec 31,202107:55 AM

Slain forest brigand Veerappan’s elder brother Mathaiyan, 73, who is undergoing life imprisonment at Salem Central Prison was hospitalised on Wednesday after he complained of severe breathlessness.

Representative image.
Coimbatore:
He was first administered first aid in the prison hospital and then taken to Salem Government Hospital for treatment. He was suffering from age-related ailments. Meanwhile, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss urged the state to release Mathaiyan, lodged in prison for 34 years and now undergoing treatment after suffering a heart attack.

