Fri, Dec 31, 2021

Air Commodore KAA Sanjeeb takes charge as BRD chief at Sulur

Published: Dec 31,202107:50 AM

Air Commodore KAA Sanjeeb took charge as the Command of Base Repair Depot (BRD), Air Force Station in Sulur replacing Air Commodore PK Sreekumar at a ceremony on Thursday.

Coimbatore:
The BRD is responsible for maintenance and repair of various aircraft and air-borne systems. Meanwhile, Air Marshal VPS Rana, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration, Air Headquarters, New Delhi, reviewed various upcoming infrastructure projects at the AFAC. Also, the military hospital in Wellington organised a medical camp at Nanjappa Chatram village on Thursday as a thanking gesture for the villagers who provided all possible help for the personnel during the helicopter crash from December 8.

