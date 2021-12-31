Kovai TPDK members protest RSS event in private school, arrested

The Coimbatore City Police arrested around 30 members of various outfits, including Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) for staging a demonstration against RSS organising an programme in a private school on Thursday.
Coimbatore:
The protestors led by TPDK general secretary Ku Ramakrishnan claimed that a training programme (shakha) has been organised by RSS on the school premises at Vilankurichi. As they raised slogans against the RSS and blocked the road disrupting traffic, the city police removed the protestors.
