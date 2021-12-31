15 per cent more seats sanctioned for wards of fishermen in B FSc

Chennai :

Already 5 per cent of the seats in B FSc admission is allocated to fishermen wards and in addition to the existing reservation 15 pc of seats will be allotted to the wards of active fishermen. Due to the additional reservation, the existing admission strength in B FSc. (as on 2021-22) in TNJFU has been increased from 120 seats to 160 seats. However, unlike the previous reservation Tamil Nadu Fishermen Welfare Board will not bear their tuition fees and hostel fees of the students selected under reservation.