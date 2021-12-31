New Year parties banned in Nilgiris, Yercaud resorts

Coimbatore :

New Year celebrations have been banned in resorts in The Nilgiris and Yercaud in Salem district.





People usually throng hill stations to welcome the New Year with fun and frolic. However, the fast spread of COVID-19 variant Omicron has forced police to ban gathering of people for celebrations.





The Kotagiri police, in a meeting, advised owners of resorts, cottages and clubs not to organise any events with a commercial motive. “The hotels and resorts with in-house restaurants should serve food only till 11pm by adhering to the guidelines issued by the state government,” said Kotagiri police inspector Velmurugan. Similarly, Salem police have issued a ban on celebrations in public places, bars functioning in ‘Manamahil Mandram,’ star hotels and other places.





“Vehicles of those involved in speeding and drunken driving by violating the ban will be seized. Special teams will be deployed in prominent junctions to carry out vehicle checks. Also, 24 CCTV’s were fixed in 12 spots in the city limits for monitoring,” said Salem city police commissioner Najmal Hoda.





Police have also banned movement of vehicles on some prominent roads, including Saradha College Road, Four Road till new bus stand and Omalur Main Road from 11 pm on December 31 to 4 am on January 1. Also, the Mettur dam and park has been declared closed to the public for three days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to prevent crowding.





In Coimbatore, special teams of police will be deployed in main areas to prevent crowding, patrolling to be intensified and vehicle checks are to be done in select places.