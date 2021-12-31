Contradictions galore in administration: TTV

Chennai :

The DMK government is in a state of confusion and there are contradictions between the state administrators, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said on Thursday.





“DGP says vehicle movement not permitted during New Year night, but whereas HR and CE Minister Sekarbabu says temples will remain open and there is no ban on public worship during the New Year,” tweeted Dhinakaran. How will the public now go to the temples without their vehicles that are far, he asked.The state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is opposed to the proposal of bringing fuel under GST, whereas DMK leader TR Baalu says the DMK is keen on bringing fuel under GST regime as per poll manifesto, so what is happening in the DMK government, the tweet wondered.





In my view there is no difference between previous Edappadi Palaniswami government and the current government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, he said.The views expressed by the Minister also created memes and traction on social media. “The statements from the state DGP and Minister are contradicting each other and will make the public crazy during New Year night,” tweeted social activist Savukku Shankar tagging the CMO seeking clarification on New Year celebrations.





Official sources confirmed that the temples as usual will perform special prayers during the New Year night. Churches were allowed to hold special masses with social distancing norms and similar steps will be taken to regulate the crowd, an official said.