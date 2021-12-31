Will step into 2022 achieving social development, says Stalin

Thiruchirapalli :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that the state shall step into 2022 with a hope to achieve social development, especially women welfare, on a par with the infrastructure development.





“I gave you seven promises during the party election campaign held in Tiruchy and I am confident that I have been sticking to all those promises and now, I have strong belief that we can certainly fulfill those promises,” Stalin said.





Inaugurating several completed projects and laying foundation for various projects, including the much coveted Integrated Bus Terminal at Tiruchy, the Chief Minister said, we have been running a government with great conscience and running with new energy that is visible across the state.





Stating that infrastructure development is visible, the CM said, he will be happier when the social development, including women welfare increases on a par with the infrastructure development. He said that Social Justice dreamt by Periyar has started to prevail and at the same time, women empowerment should also be prioritised. Similarly, the state has been witnessing industrial development and we are also more concerned about agriculture and so the government has created a separate ministry as agriculture is our backbone.





Recalling that his government had witnessed several problems soon after taking charge, Stalin said, there was COVID-19 pandemic at its peak and then there was floods. “But the entire government stood with the people and the people experienced that there is a government for them and we could withstand it with the support of the people,” he said.