Stalin hikes wages of workers involved in DPCs

Chief Minister MK Stalin in Thanjavur on Thursday said that the state is marching towards the aim of achieving numero uno status with all round development in the country. The DMK government has witnessed the target within six months of forming government, he added.





Inaugurating completed projects and laying foundation stones to new projects, the Chief Minister recalled that the late CM M Karunanidhi was the tool behind fighting for the Cauvery rights and getting due share of water from Karnataka.





The usual kuruvai cultivation of 1.06 lakh acre has increased to 1.66 lakh acre this time. “This is a result of works initiated by the state. The opening of the Mettur dam on its customary date of June 12 and desilting of waterbodies well ahead of the release of water was the main reason for achieving the increase of kuruvai acreage,” the CM said. “Now, we have achieved Samba and Thalady beyond the target,” he added.





Accepting the demands of TNCSC workers involved in DPCs for increase in their wages, Chief Minister Stalin said, accordingly, the record clerk would get a salary of Rs 5,285 while the assistant would get Rs 5,218 with a DA of Rs 3,499. Similarly, the load men would get Rs 10 per bag from the previous wage of Rs 3.25 per bag and a fund of Rs 83 crore has been allocated for the purpose, he said.





He urged the people to support the government which has been working on achieving numero uno status in the country with all round development.