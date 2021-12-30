Kamal Haasan's party wants TN to emulate Maha, seeks Bill to delineate Guv's powers

Chennai :

After obtaining recommendations from experts, the Tamil Nadu government should adopt a Bill in the Assembly to amend provisions to redefine the scope of powers of Governor in matters related to state government-run varsities, a party release said. Welcoming the passage of a Bill in Maharashtra's legislative council that gives more powers to the Higher and Technical Education Minister with regard to the state-run varsities, the actor-led party said it had always stood for state autonomy and decentralization of powers. The MNM said both the DMK and AIADMK, which had alternately wielded power in Tamil Nadu did not take forward such a proposal. On December 28, The Maharashtra Legislative Council passed the Maharashtra Public University (Third Amendment), Bill 2016.





Opposition BJP had claimed that it undermined the Governor's powers and would lead to more political interference in the administration of universities.