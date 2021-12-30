Stray bullet from Pudukottai CISF training centre hits boy's head

Chennai :

An 11-year-old boy was grievously injured on Thursday after being hit by a stray bullet fired during a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) training session at Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu.





The personnel were training at the CISF shooting range at Pasumalaipatt in Pudukottai.

The Tamil Nadu police are investigating the matter and the Deputy Superintendent of Pasumalaipatti police Sivasubramanian, while speaking to mediapersons, stated that the boy was 2 km away from the shooting range at Pasumalaipatti and was at his grandparents home.

He was rushed to Keeranur government hospital which referred him to Pudukottai medical college hospital. Doctors have now shifted the boy to Thanjavur medical college hospital where a team of doctors is attending on him.

According to police, the bullet has pierced the boy's head and his condition is stated to be extremely critical.

Locals have staged a 'road roko' agitation and demanded the shutting down of the firing range of the CISF.

They have also demanded a detailed investigation into the matter and said that the reason for a boy 2 km away being hit by a bullet has to be found out and those responsible booked.