Tirupur farmers fear spread of Foot and Mouth disease

Coimbatore :

The spread of the dreaded Foot and Mouth (FMD) disease among cattle in the hinterlands of Tirupur has triggered panic among farmers. Farmers claimed that at least 10 cows succumbed to the disease in the last few days.





“The bovines were not vaccinated due to Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, FMD has spread and claimed the lives of five cows, two calves and four goats in Vavipalayam, two cows in Kanakkampalayam and three cows in Koolipalayam villages over the last few days,” claimed a farmer.





But, Animal Husbandry Dept officials denied the deaths due to FMD and confirmed that there is no outbreak.