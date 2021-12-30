Thu, Dec 30, 2021

Leopard caught on camera in college in Coimbatore

Published: Dec 30,202105:58 AM

The Forest Department has already set up cages to trap the animal spotted in Kovaipudur area over the last two days.

Representative image
Coimbatore:
A leopard was caught on camera straying into the premises of a private college in Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, the animal intruded into the college on Tuesday night and preyed on two dogs tied there. The footprints of the leopard were recorded and CCTVs installed in the premises showed the animal moving around.

Officials also said that they would set up more cages to trap the animal.

