Thu, Dec 30, 2021

One of Helicopter brothers gets bail

Published: Dec 30,202105:50 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The petitioner counsel said even after 150 days of the arrest of the petitioner, the Economic Offences Wing had not filed a charge sheet in the incident so far, and citing this, the counsel sought the Judge to grant him bail. The Judge, after hearing, granted him bail.

M R Ganesh and M R Swaminathan, Known as 'helicopter brothers' of Kumbakonam (Image source: Twitter)
M R Ganesh and M R Swaminathan, Known as 'helicopter brothers' of Kumbakonam (Image source: Twitter)
Madurai:
The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to MR Swaminathan, one of the Helicopter brothers of Kumbakonam, accused of swindling Rs 600 crore through the financial firm.

The bail plea of Swaminathan came up for hearing before Justice S Anandhi. 

The petitioner counsel said even after 150 days of the arrest of the petitioner, the Economic Offences Wing had not filed a charge sheet in the incident so far, and citing this, the counsel sought the Judge to grant him bail. The Judge, after hearing, granted him bail.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations