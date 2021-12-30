Clash between prisoners in Madurai

Madurai :

Tension prevailed around Central Prison in Madurai on Wednesday after several inmates of the prison hurled stones away from the prison cell.





The prisoners climbed atop the terrace and raised slogans condemning the prison authorities, sources said. Prison inmates engaged in infighting over some issues and some of them were hurt.





Investigations revealed that a prisoner Athinarayanan (54) of Kalligudi, Madurai, came under attack unleashed by Subash Chandrabose (24) of Pankajam Colony, Teppakulam and Jegan of Tiruchy. After learning of the incident, the prison authorities took the duo for probe.





Irked over this, the supporters of the duo climbed atop the terrace and hurled stones endangering the lives of people moving along Jail Road in Madurai. Later, the authorities convinced the agitating prisoners.