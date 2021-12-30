Stalin launches DMK enrolment drive

Chennai :

He issued membership forms and interacted with the area residents who also grabbed the opportunity for a photo op with the CM.





Later in the day, in his letter to the party cadre, Stalin asked his party workers to go door to door and engage actively in the membership drive.





However, the Chief Minister’s engagement in a political activity did not go unnoticed in the political circles. DMDK founder president Vijayakant condemned it and said, “A CM is meant for all people, including those who did and did not vote for him. Engagement in vote-seeking and participation in poll rallies during elections is done by all, but engaging in the membership drive of the party he belongs to is bad precedence.”