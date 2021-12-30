Cops recover 559 sovereigns out of 850 stolen from NRI bizman’s house

Police carrying them to Meemisal station in Pudukkottai on Wednesday

Thiruchirapalli :

Pudukkottai Meemisal Police on Wednesday recovered 559 sovereign jewels out of the total missing 850 sovereign from the house of a NRI businessman from the well in the house premises.





After the whooping 850 sovereign jewels went missing on December 27 from the house of a NRI businessman Jaffar Sathik (51) at Gopalapattinam, a special team led by the Aranthangi DSP Dinesh Kumar was formed and they commenced investigations.









The well from where the jewels were recovered





While DIG (Tiruchy Range) Saravana Sundar and Pudukkottai SP Nisha Parthiban conducted a series of probe, the special team on Wednesday recovered 559 sovereign covered in a plastic carry bag from the well in the house premises.They took the jewels to Meemisal station which would be handed over to the Court on Thursday.