Norms for jewel loan waiver listed

Chennai :

Registrar of Cooperative Societies A Shanmuga Sundaram in an order to his subordinates has clarified that people who have obtained farm loan waiver are not eligible for jewel loan waiver.





Shanmuga Sundaram has issued a detailed set of instructions in which he has given the criteria for people who are not eligible to avail jewel loan.





In the order, it has been mentioned that persons or either their family members who have already availed farm loans in 2021 will not be eligible to avail jewel loans.





Even persons working in cooperative societies and their family members, government employees and their family members, persons who own no commodity ration cards (white) and persons possessing AAY ration cards and have obtained jewel loans in more than one society with a total of more than 40 grams of gold jewels are also not eligible for availing jewel loan waiver.





However, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran urged the state to withdraw the clause that persons who have availed farm loan waiver will not be eligible for jewel loan waiver.





Meanwhile, the state issued a GO sanctioning Rs 10 crore to distribute 10,000 smartphones for differently-abled persons. According to the order, the smartphones will be preloaded with tailor-made apps to ensure easier connectivity.