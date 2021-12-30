SI faces probe after suicide threat audio

Chennai :

The Veppankuppam station SI, who released an audio clip threatening to commit suicide allegedly due to ‘torture’ by ruling party workers, landed him in trouble as an inquiry has been ordered against him.





Official sources said that SI Srinivasan in short audio claimed that Thulasi Ammal of VC Kuppam was running a chit scheme and refused repayment.





“This resulted in a fracas two days ago in which Thulasi Ammal was assaulted. She was admitted to the Vellore GMCH and when I tried to register a case based on the medical report and hospital admission, DMK functionaries put pressure on me not to do so,” Srinivasan said in the audio. The SI also stated that he had explained the reason why he did not register an FIR to Vellore SP Rajesh Kannan. Srinivasan mentioned the names Babu, Prakash, and Ganapathy, all DMK functionaries, who “tortured him.”





When asked the SP said, “Srinivasan has been called for an inquiry as it was we who asked him why he did not register an FIR.” Vellore ASP Albert John told DT Next, “action will be taken against those responsible if the SI said was true. Otherwise will act on Srinivasan.”