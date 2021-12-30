Stalin unveils Karunanidhi, Anna statues at Thanjai party office

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled the statues of CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi at Kalaingar Arivalayam, the headquarters of Thanjavur DMK on Wednesday evening and is scheduled to lay the foundation for the new projects worth Rs 1,648 crore and distribute welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 636 crore to 88,344 beneficiaries in Tiruchy and Thanjavur districts on Thursday.





The Chief Minister, who arrived in Tiruchy around 6.30 pm for the two-day programme in Thanjavur and Tiruchy was received by Ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozh and Tiruchy Collector S Sivarasu.





Subsequently, he proceeded to Thanjavur by road and reached Kalaignar Arivalayam there and unveiled the statues of Anna and Karunanidhi.





On Thursday, the Chief Minister is scheduled to distribute welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 209 crore to 43,000 beneficiaries in Thanjavur and assistance to the tune of Rs 327 crore to as many as 45,344 beneficiaries in Tiruchy.