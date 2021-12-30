Tamil Nadu govt to undertake preliminary works to establish Hosur airport

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu government, on Wednesday, called for consultants to undertake preliminary works to establish Hosur airport.





Though the government has undertaken preliminary works, there are several restrictions to implementing the project. “There is a concession agreement between Bengaluru airport and the Airport Authority of India (AAI), due to which no airport should be constructed within a radius of 150 km.





Due to the restrictions, the already announced airport in Hosur under the UDAN scheme was cancelled.





However, TN has initiated talks with authorities of Bengaluru Airport seeking an exemption to establish the airport in Hosur,” said a source, who added that the exemption will be based on the regional connectivity scheme.





“The consultants will undertake demand assessment, air traffic forecasting and identification of potential sites to set up the airport. A feasibility study will be undertaken to assess the demand for cargo and passenger flights. The government will proceed only after the conditions are favourable. The main objective of the airport project is to divert a part of traffic from the Bengaluru airport,” sources said.





The government is focusing on industrial development in Hosur. It has also signed several MoUs to set up large industries such as a manufacturing unit for OLA electric bikes.





Hosur already has a private aerodrome to undertake maintenance and repair of private aircraft but this will be the first civilian airport.