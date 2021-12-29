TN govt planning to vaccinate all eligible students in schools: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

The government is planning to vaccinate students during working days in schools and within a month all eligible students will be vaccinated against Covid, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian after inspecting a containment zone where over 10 people tested Covid positive in Ashok Nagar on Wednesday. The 17th mega vaccination camp is to be conducted on January 2, 2022, and 1,600 camps will be set up in Chennai.





“More than 10 people are tested positive for Covid in Ashok Nagar 19th street after testing 83 people from that particular street, marked as containment zone. As cases are increasing gradually in Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation has set up 500 beds at Covid Care Centers in three places – Tondiarpet – 300 beds, Manjampakkam, and Injambakkam 100 beds each,” said Ma Subramanian.





Also, during the second wave around 800 beds with oxygen support were put up at the trade centre, arrangements are made to set up beds to tackle the situation in the coming days. Meanwhile, testing has increased from 15,000 to 23,000 on Tuesday, and it is further expected to rise.





The minister added that around 33.20 lakh children aged 15 – 18 are eligible for Covid vaccination, on January 3, 2022, Chief Minister will inaugurate the vaccination camp at Government Girls High School, Porur. The government is planning to vaccinate students during working days in the schools, so within a month the eligible students will be vaccinated.





So far, the National Institute of Virology, Pune confirmed 45 Omicron cases in Tamil Nadu, including 11 cases on Tuesday, of which only 16 patients are under treatment at various hospitals. All these patients were asymptomatic and nobody required oxygen as they are fully vaccinated. The state has sent at least 129 S-gene drop samples for testing.





“The state crossed 86 per cent for vaccinating the first dose, and the second dose reached 56.28 per cent, of which seven districts have less than 50 per cent vaccination performance – Ranipet, Tenkasi, Mayiladathurai, Tirupattur, Theni, Tirunelveli, and Dharmapuri, and respective Collectors are instructed to inoculate people. However, over 5 lakh people have not taken a single dose, we request them to vaccinate against COVID on the 17th mega vaccination camp will be conducted on Sunday,” said the Health Minister.









Meanwhile, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that out of the 39,537 streets in Chennai, 507 streets have COVID cases, of which 429 streets with less than three cases each, 78 streets with three cases each, 42 streets with four cases each, five cases each at 18 streets, and 4 streets with 6 – 10 cases as containment zones. Also, the state has adequate stock of medicines, including Remdesivir.





The Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner said that there are 11 places for screening centres in the city. Also, instead of people coming in their own vehicles they can call the Corporation’s helpline number as they have 24 vehicles and help patients in transportation. It could avoid contact tracing.