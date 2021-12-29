Take steps to curtail Omicron spread, OPS urges TN govt

Chennai :

In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that there are reports stating that hundreds of people are showing symptoms of Covid with around 45 people contracting the Omicron variant. At the same time, commercial hubs like T Nagar and Kasimedu fishing harbour are attracting a crowd and the public fail to wear face masks and do not practice social distancing, OPS said.





"The central health committee had also planned to visit Tamil Nadu and advise on corona safety norms. Health experts and virologists also insist on social distancing. It is the State’s responsibility to ensure that the public adheres to safety norms and prevention is always better than cure," OPS said in his statement.