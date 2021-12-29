TN rains: Stalin urges Modi to release Rs 6,230 crore for flood restoration, relief works

Chennai :

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 6,230 crore to undertake temporary and permanent restoration of infrastructure damaged in the recent floods in Tamil Nadu.





In his demi-official letter to the Prime Minister, Stalin drew Modi’s to the “unprecedented rains” received by the State during the Northeast Monsoon season this year and said, “The Central team for assessing the damages due to incessant rains visited Tamilnadu on November 21, 2021. We have submitted so far three memoranda seeking relief assistance from the government of India to the tune of Rs 1,510.83 crore for temporary restoration and Rs 4,719.62 crore for permanent restoration of damaged infrastructure like roads, bridges and public buildings.”





Requesting Modi to arrange to advise the ministry of home affairs to release the central assistance at the earliest, Stalin said the (flood) affected people need to be compensated at the earliest to enable them to get over the present impact of the floods and also to reconstruct the damaged infrastructure so that transportation, irrigation and education are put back in track.





Citing the date of submission of the memoranda from November 16 to December 15, the Chief Minister said the financial position of the state government has been under severe stress due to the pandemic and the subsequent flood situation only accentuated it.

















Submitting that the State Disaster Response Funds have also been fully utilised, Stalin said unprecedented rains during Northeast monsoon had resulted in heavy flooding, inundation of habitations, croplands, loss of life of humans and animals, damage to the standing crops and infrastructure.



