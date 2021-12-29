Bring fuel under GST ambit to benefit public: EPS urges Tamil Nadu govt

Chennai :

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday urged the DMK-led State government to pressurise the centre so that the petrol and diesel prices are brought under the ambit of GST benefiting the public with reduced fuel prices.





In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that the public is upset with the DMK for not fulfilling its poll manifesto and also not continuing the Rs 2,500 Pongal cash gift scheme introduced by the previous AIADMK regime. At the same time inflation due to the higher fuel cost had affected the common man escalating the prices of all essential commodities.





In a recent interview with Thanthi TV, DMK leader T R Baalu admitted that the DMK party has taken a policy decision of bringing petrol and diesel under the GST slab. Baalu also explained that by bringing fuel under the GST slabs a consumer will benefit up to Rs 40 to Rs 50 reduction on fuel prices per litre.





The former Union Minister also said that the DMK leader M K Stalin had already advised the party during the poll manifesto preparation to include the promise of fuel price regulation under GST.





"But the State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan had told the media that he was against the proposal of bringing fuel under the GST regime as it would affect the state revenue. The DMK leaders are in a state of confusion and two contradict in their views over this. I urge the DMK government to fully fill the poll promises made ahead of elections and take steps so that the public are benefitted," EPS said in his statement