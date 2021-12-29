High-tech entrepreneurship training centres in 5 zones for tech students in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

For the first time, the Tamil Nadu government will be setting up five high-tech training centres for final year students in technical institutions, including engineering colleges, who want to become entrepreneurs.





Accordingly, the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), a wing of the Higher Education Department, will get into agreement with the State-owned Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII) to establish coaching centres in five zones, which would be in major cities of the State.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that DOTE will identify the students, who want to start their own business and would shortlist the candidates.





"Though there are several private entrepreneurs training institutions available in the State, many students, especially in the government and government, aided technical colleges could not offer to pay exorbitant fees and therefore, skills of many students were not identified," he pointed out.





Stating the duration of the training programme will be decided shortly, the official said: "The proposed training programmes will enable the aspirers of business to finalize their idea of a business in the first phase, develop their business models and prepare a business plan."





He said the training programme also includes imparting in-depth knowledge about digital transformation in practice, learning inbound marketing techniques that range from content creation to social promotion, getting knowledge on the inbound approach to sales.





"With the kind of support they face their bankers confidently after the training and bankers also appreciate the competency of the entrepreneurs," he said adding that this reduces the chances of rejection of loan proposals on the ground of viability.





The official said for those who are ready with their business plan will be guided through the process of applying for loans through schemes of government or directly to banks.





"Once they are ready with their financial arrangements and have obtained sanctions from banks will impart training in the business launch," he said adding that the training programme will also be offered to the alumni students, who were searching for their own business". He said more women entrepreneurs will be encouraged and would be trained.