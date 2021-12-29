Rs 7 crore neurological robot, epilepsy monitoring unit inaugurated at Naruvi

Vellore :

Proper planning and sustained hard work was the reason why the one-year-old Rs 600 crore Naruvi Hospital was able to attract patients from the north and from countries outside India, said Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Tuesday.





Inaugurating a Rs 7 crore neurological robot in the hospital he said personalised care provided by not only medical personnel but even by the hospital’s top management was the reason for the hospital thriving despite having CMC for a competitor, he added.





Inaugurating the Rs 2.5 crore epilepsy monitoring unit (EMU) Handlooms Minister R Gandhi said the day was not far off when Naruvi Hospital would be spoken about in the same breath as CMC. Dr. Bhupesh Pughazehdhi said that Naruvi Hospital was the third medical facility in the country and the first in TN to have a neurological robot. In addition to bloodless surgery, the robot would also reduce operation time by half to 6 hours.





Dr. Chitrambalam said Naruvi Hospital was the second hospital in India to have an EMU facility. Earlier, hospital chairman GV Sampath welcomed the gathering.