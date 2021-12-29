26 sovereigns, Rs 4 lakh in cash stolen from house of private firm manager in Karur

Thiruchirapalli :

Miscreants had stolen 26 sovereign jewels and cash of Rs 4 lakh from the house of a private firm manager in Karur on Tuesday.





Karunanidhi (50), was residing at Teachers Colony near Pasupathipalayam in Karur and working as a manager in a private firm in the same locality.





On Monday night, he went for a regular medical check-up in a private hospital at Karur town and returned in the wee hours on Tuesday. He was shocked to see the back door of his housebroken.





The almirah was opened and the things were scattered. He found that 26 sovereign jewels and cash of Rs 4 lakh kept there went missing.





He informed Pasupathipalayam police and the cops conducted an inquiry. Later, based on a complaint by Karunanidhi, the police registered a case and are investigating.