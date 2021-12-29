7-year-old girl crushed to death in pillar collapse near Kumbakonam

Thiruchirapalli :

A 7-year-old girl was crushed to death after a stone pillar fell on her while she was playing in Thanjavur on Tuesday.





K Brinda, a Class 3 student from Maruthanallur near Kumbakonam was playing near a stone pillar erected outside her house for measurement late on Monday.





Suddenly the pillar fell on her in which Brinda sustained severe injuries.





On hearing her screaming, her parents ran to her and retrieved her after removing the pillar and rushed her to Kumbakonam GH.





However, she was declared dead. The Natchiyarkoil police registered a case and are investigating.