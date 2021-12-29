Juvenile among two arrested by special team for Arakkonam burglaries

Chennai :

A special police party arrested two persons, including a juvenile for theft of various items, including TVs. laptops, computers, and mobile phones from two locations near Arakkonam on Tuesday.





Revealing this to reporters, Ranipet SP Deepa Sathyan said that the arrested were identified as Chinnaraj (23) of Thiruvalangadu in Tiruvallur district and a 17-year-old youth from the same area.





The two were secured by a special party formed at the behest of police top brass.





The special party was formed subsequent to two houses being burgled on October 16 and December 17, where the culprits fired air guns.





Based on CCTV footage and cell phone tower footage, the special party arrested the duo who later confessed to the crime. Police recovered an airgun, jewels, pellets, a knife, machete, a smart TV, and 2 mobile phones from the culprits.