Police make clashing students write Tirukkural couplets as punishment

Coimbatore :

The Coimbatore rural police made a group of youths, who clashed during a temple festival, write ‘Tirukkural’ couplets as punishment.





As the youth were all studying in college, the police refrained from filing cases against them. And, not to let them go scot-free, the cops instead resorted to a novel way of punishment to make them realise their folly.





A large number of devotees participated in a procession during a temple festival in Madukarai on Monday.





Then, an argument broke out between two groups of youth over some petty issue, which then snowballed into a clash. A police team rushed to the spot and secured 10 persons, all aged less than 20 years and studying in colleges.





The police asked them to write 50 couplets each as punishment for their offence.





However, the students managed to write only a maximum of 10 to 12 couplets each. The police then summoned their parents and let them off after advising the students against involving in such unruly behavior.