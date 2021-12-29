2 Kovilpatti Congressmen protest parole to Rajiv case convicts

Madurai :

Two Congressmen created a flutter at Gandhi Mandapam in Kovilpatti on Tuesday by staging a novel protest.





Ayyalusamy, former vice president, Thoothukudi District (North), and Chelladurai, former president, Kayathar union, carried posters with the image of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi inside the mandapam and had ropes tied around their necks.





They raised slogans urging the state not to grant parole for life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi case and also to ensure the death penalty.





The cadres claimed that the Rajiv killers were being frequently released on parole and hence the Centre should convene a Parliamentary session and adopt a special resolution for putting the convicts to death by hanging.





Citing these demands, the duo resorted to an indefinite hunger strike. Kovilpatti West police arrested them based on a complaint from the party’s vice president of Thoothukudi, Thirupathiraja.