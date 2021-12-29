Forest dept bans crackers, camp fires in resorts located close to Nilgiris reserves

Coimbatore :

The Nilgiris Forest Department has banned the firing of crackers and conducting campfires in resorts located abutting the forest areas during New Year celebrations.





Tourists usually throng the hill station in large numbers to ring in the New Year, and as part of celebrations, the tourists intrude into the forest areas, lit campfires, consume liquor, and raise loud noise causing disturbance to the wild animals.





The resorts and cottages located in areas such as Singara, Moyar, Masinagudi, and Bokkapuram in Nilgiris North forest division usually host New Year parties.





“We have advised the private resorts in Bokkapuram, Mavanalla, and Vazhai Thottam to desist from firing crackers. Also, they were asked not to conduct any noisy events. Vehicles should not intrude into the forest areas. Also, vehicles should not be driven fast during night hours, when animal crossings happen. Tourists were also advised not to be involved in any act that may cause disturbance to the wild,” said P Arun Kumar, Deputy Director of MTR (Buffer Zone).





The official also added that plants and trees in the forest area have got dry due to heavy mist. “Therefore, there is a possibility for fire to spread out during campfires. Special teams have been constituted to take up patrolling in forest areas and violators will be punished. Pamphlets were being issued to tourists and the local public against celebrations,” he added.