Tap export potential of GI-tagged handicrafts: Experts

Thiruchirapalli :

Handicrafts from India have great potential. They hold the key for sustaining not only the existing set of millions of artisans spread over length and breadth of the country, but also for the increasingly large number of new entrants in the crafts activity. But, there are many constraints to be addressed to boost the industry, said Bagyavelu, Deputy Director General of Foreign Trade in Thanjavur on Tuesday.





Speaking at the conclave of GI Tagged Handicrafts Exports Promotion, organised by Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Bagyavelu who gave a detailed presentation about the various schemes available for exporters under Foreign Trade Promotion and how effectively those schemes can be utilised for exports, said, the handicrafts contribute substantially to employment generation and exports.





“The Indian Handicrafts have great potential across the globe and this has witnessed a large number of new entrants in the craft activity. However, this has suffered due to its being unorganised with additional constraints like lack of education, low capital and poor exposure to new technologies, absence of market intelligence and poor institutional frame work,” Bagyavelu said.





He also said, despite all these constraints, the sector has witnessed a significant growth due to the quality of work. “There are as many as nine commodities receiving GI tag in Thanjavur alone and it is time to market them in the international arena and we should utilise the opportunities which are bright for our handicrafts,” he stressed.





Selvanayagi, Deputy Director FIEO, Southern Region, said that Thanjavur is famous for ancient handicrafts, bronze coins, art plates, bell metal castings, bowls, napkins, powder boxes and painting. Apart from these, ornamental fans, mats, musical instruments out of jack wood and handloom silks and cotton sarees are also produced here traditionally. “The unique doll made in Thanjavur is something special and well acclaimed across the globe,” she said.





However, commercialisation of these traditional art works by getting better remuneration to the artisans is a challenge and this programme has been organised as a part of these efforts. Indian handicrafts are exported across geographies, with the top 10 destinations being the US, the UK, the UAE, Germany, France, Latin American countries, Italy, Netherlands, Canada, and Australia. The Union government as well as the state government is having several programmes to assist this sector and the exporters should make use of them, she stressed.





Sagunthala, General Manager, District Industry Centre, Thanjavur, Advocate Sanjay Gandhi, Nodal Officer, GI for Registered Goods and Services, TN, Srinivasan, Lead Bank Manager, Indian Overseas Bank, Thanjavur, Srikanda Sthapathy Managing Director, Sri Jayam Industries, Swamimalai and others were present.